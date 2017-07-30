Kingston Show and Shine motorbike fundraiser draws hundreds

Hundreds gathered on Saturday at Confederation Basin to hear the roar of some of the loudest motors on the planet at the tenth annual Kingston Show and Shine.

Dozens of motorcycles lined the street while professional stunt drivers entertained, Kingston Police officers demonstrated tough courses and kids got the chance to work on their motor skills.

Organizer Guy Paquette says that over the years, the event has become a key fundraiser for Almost Home Kingston.

“It’s a house where families can stay for very little to no money if their children are receiving pediatric medical care locally at one of the hospitals,” he explained.

“People that stay in that home actually come from all over Ontario and all over Canada. It’s a local home but it caters to people from all over Canada — and it receives no public funding and no government money — it runs basically on fundraising and charity events.”

