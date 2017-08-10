West Island dance troupe wins top prize at world championships

A group of young West Island dancers with the Elite Dance Academy in Île-Perrot, is finishing their season on top of the world — literally.

The troupe just won first prize at the World Dance Championship by Star Dance Alliance in New Jersey, earlier this month.

The kids, aged between 14 and 19, beat out 150,000 other dance teams to take top honours.

The win did come as a bit of a surprise, according to Shannon Figsby, who owns and operates the dance school where the kids train.

“If we placed in the top 10, we would have been thrilled,” Figsby said. “That was our goal.”

As the competition progressed, the excitement level grew.

“When they announced the top 10, we freaked out in the audience and then they announced the top five we freaked out again,” Figsby said, adding she couldn’t be prouder.

Kristina, one of the dancers on the winning team, said the experience was overwhelming, but credits her team’s strong bond for seeing it through.

“It was really stressful for us , but once we figured out if we’re compatible with each other, it just became easier and easier as we went along,” she said.

Abbie, another member of the team, echoed the sentiment.

“We have such a good relationship,” she said. “I don’t feel like it’s just a dance group. It’s really like a family here.”

“We spend so much time with each other. We’re with each other every single week, every day of the week.”

Figsby joked they spend so much time together that the dancers are her surrogate children.

“I have a toddler at home and there are some weeks I see these kids more than I see my toddler and my husband,” she said.

“I thank my lucky stars every single day they’re there with me.”

While all the hard work of the past year paid off, it’s already time to wipe the slate clean.

“We go into next season next week, auditions are next Friday, and we start all over again,” Figsby said, explaining that all dancers are required to audition.