Dramatic police chase in Brossard ends with arrest of 29-year-old man

A 29-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through city streets in Boucherville.

The pursuit began at around 2 a.m. after Longueuil police intercepted a vehicle on Marie-Victorin Boulevard in Boucherville, near Highway 20 for a routine traffic stop.

High-speed police chase in the streets of Boucherville. Suspect ran into police cars before being arrested 132/Taschereau @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rZyF3bBGJx — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) August 10, 2017

According to Longueuil police spokesperson Marie Beauvais, that’s when officers discovered the driver, who is known to authorities, was in breach of conditions.

The man refused to comply with officers and took off, with police in hot pursuit.

The driver hit a parked car before deliberately ramming a police cruiser, according to Beauvais.

RELATED: Speed, impaired driving cause 22 deaths over Quebec construction holiday

Longueil police suspended the chase citing security reasons.

The motorist was later located on Highway 132 East, near Taschereau Boulevard at around 4 a.m. where he was arrested by Sûreté du Québec officers who had been called in to assist.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Beauvais said that the suspect did not endanger the lives of other users of the road, except for police.

The man is expected to remain in custody until his court appearance.

He faces several charges, including breach of conditions, dangerous driving and hit and run.