Patrols continue for illegal campfires and off-road vehicles in backcountry of B.C.

B.C. Conservation officers continue to patrol for illegal campfires and off-road vehicle use as the province remains under a state-of-emergency due to the wildfire risk.

“It’s a ban prohibiting the use of ATV’s, motorcycles and side-by-sides, go carts: anything like that isn’t a licenced vehicle for public roads,” Conservation Officer Ed Seitz said.

The ban includes forest service roads as well as crown land and covers the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast Fire centres.

“You get exhausts and you get the dry conditions: those do not mix well,” Seitz said. “It’s just a potential for a disaster when it comes to wildfire.”

If you’re found in contravention of the ban, the fine is $767.