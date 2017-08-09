A year after the North Okanagan – Shuswap School Board’s dismissal, no decision on new elections

Both the Vancouver School Board and the North Okanagan – Shuswap School Board were dismissed in 2016 by the former provincial government and replaced with a single appointed official trustee in each district.

The province announced on Thursday, that Vancouver voters will be headed to the polls in October to elect a new board. The new NDP Education Minister said the election will “ensure legitimacy and fair representation for Vancouver residents.”

Meanwhile, it has been more than a year since the North Okanagan – Shuswap’s board was dismissed in June 2016. The Education Ministry said that no decision has been made yet about how to proceed in the North Okanagan – Shuswap School District.

The Education Ministry said the reason the Vancouver School Board election is going ahead now is because it will save money.

“The Vancouver School Board election will be this October because there’s an opportunity to fast-track the byelection and save up to $1.5 million for the Vancouver School Board by holding it at the same time as the City of Vancouver’s council byelection occurring at the same time,” the ministry said in a statement.

When official trustee Mike McKay was appointed to take over for the North Okanagan – Shuswap School Board in June 2016, the appointment was for a year with the possibility of an extension.

The North Okanagan – Shuswap School Board was dismissed after the province said a special advisor “found the board [was] not functioning well, the situation [appeared] to be deteriorating rapidly, and the board had lost the confidence of the community.”

The North Okanagan – Shuswap School Board had experienced a lot of turmoil as parents questioned how the district had paid for a new administrative building.

“Widespread community concerns about the overall performance of the board were sparked by the board transferring more than $10 million in operating surplus funds to fund capital projects like new district office while it reduced its operating budget,” said the Education Ministry in its June 2016 statement announcing the board’s dismissal.

Elsewhere, the province said the Vancouver School Board was dismissed in October 2016 for “failing to comply with the School Act which required the board to adopt a balanced budget.”