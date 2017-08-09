N.B. RCMP searching for man in connection to theft of Quebec vehicle, suspected arson

Campbellton RCMP are hoping the public can help in identifying a man they believe to be connected to vehicle theft and a suspected arson.

Police say last Thursday at around 8:30 a.m. they found a 1991 white Toyota Tacoma with Quebec licence number N94 BRZ destroyed by a fire in Dalhousie Junction, N.B. on NB Power property on Blair Malcolm Road.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Pointe-à-la Croix, Que. approximately 90 minutes earlier.

RCMP say they’ve determined the vehicle was spotted around 8 a.m. on Chemin Drapeau in Balmoral.

They say it’s believed a man in his early 20s fled from the burning vehicle heading towards a cement plant on Blair Malcolm Road.

Police say he was also spotted around the Leblanc Street, Degroot Road and Mallet Street areas of Dalhousie Junction. He’s described as being 5′ 7″ with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 506-789-6000. Anonymous calls about the theft or fire can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.