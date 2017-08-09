Rally held outside Hamilton City Hall as council discusses LRT operations

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 2077 will host a “Keep Transit Public” rally at City Hall Wednesday morning.

It will be held before staff debate Councillor Matthew Green’s motion on making the HSR the operator and maintainer of the new LRT. Under the current plan, Metrolinx would be taking the lead on operation and maintenance.

“Public transit is a public service and Metrolinx’s current process only provides for bids in a privatized system,” Green said in a release. “With this motion, I’m looking to include options that our public system stays public for everyone.”

If the motion passes at the meeting, it will go to council for formal ratification Friday, Aug. 18th.

The move has the support of union and labour activists.

Eric Tuck, President of ATU 107 says it can be a slippery slope when you start outsourcing work to private contractors.

“That’s our main concern. We’ve seen how that works in the U.S. and across Europe.”

The “Keep Transit Public” campaign was launched in mid-June. A petition has collected over 4,000 signatures in support ofana HSR-run LRT.

Council will also review a letter today from Environment Minister Chris Ballard, giving Hamilton the green light to move forward with its light rail transit project based on an updated environmental assessment.

The letter signs off on changes that have been made to an earlier design, most notably extending the LRT all the way to Eastgate Square.