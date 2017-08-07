Heritage Festival smashes attendance record on Sunday

Organizers said Sunday’s attendance numbers at the Servus Heritage Festival in Edmonton “exceeds all expectations.”

More than 370,000 people flocked to the food and culture festival in Hawrelak Park on Aug. 6, first estimates show.

READ MORE: Celebration of culture and global fare at Edmonton Heritage Festival

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that we broke our one-day attendance record for the festival,” executive director Jim Gibbon said.

More than 348,000 guests used Edmonton Transit’s park-and-ride service on Sunday. That caused some transit delays on Groat Road.

City officials said charter buses were backed up to 87 Avenue, as bus drivers slowly made their way to and from the park.

READ MORE: Passengers stuck waiting hours on Heritage Festival buses

On Sunday, more seating and garbage cans were added to meet the larger crowds.

Saturday’s attendance numbers were similar to last year’s. The second day of the three-day festival welcomed about 75,000 people, mainly due to the mid-afternoon rain, organizers said.

In 2016, total attendance reached approximately 300,000.

The previous total attendance record was 384,000 attendees in 2013.

The mandate of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is to promote public awareness and understanding of cultural diversity.

READ MORE: Edmonton Food Bank looks to Heritage Festival to fill bare shelves, empty stomachs

It is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Edmonton Food Bank.

READ MORE: Edmonton Food Bank ‘cautiously optimistic’ about donations coming in at Heritage Festival

Tamisan Bencz-Knight, manager of strategic relationships at the food bank, said that as of 2:14 p.m. on Sunday, 21,423 kilograms of food had been collected.

She said the donation level is on par with previous years, even when taking Saturday’s weather into account.

The food bank’s goal during Heritage Festival is to raise 50,000 kilograms of food.

Watch below: As people head down to fill their bellies at the Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Food Bank is also hoping they’ll fill their donation boxes. As Kendra Slugoski reports, demand is at a record high.