Netflix completes first ever acquisition, buys Millarworld comic publishing company

Streaming giant Netflix announced today that it acquired Millarworld, the comic book publishing company founded by Mark Millar, creator of such well-known characters as Old Man Logan and Kingsman.

According to a statement released by the two companies, Netflix will bring Millarworld’s characters into its quickly growing content library through films, television series and even kids’ shows.

Biggest news of my life – BREAKING: NETFLIX ACQUIRES MILLARWORLD COMPANY!!!!!!😃😃😃😃 https://t.co/UMqvUUhVSt — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) August 7, 2017

These additions will be available to Netflix users around the world. Furthermore, Millarworld will continue to publish new stories and characters under the Netflix label.

Millarworld, which Miller launched in 2004 and runs with his wife Lucy to this day, is a creator-owned line that published Wanted, Chosen, The Unfunnies, Kick-Ass and War Heroes by four different publishers. Film adaptations of Wanted, Kingsman and Kick-Ass have grossed nearly $1 billion in the global box office.

“As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, in the statement.

“We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”

“This is only the third time in history a major comic book company has been purchased at this level,” said Millar. “I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”

Millar is an internationally-renowned comic book author who spent eight years at Marvel before being brought on to oversee 20th Century Fox’s Marvel Cinematic universe in September 2012.

He has developed comic books and story arcs for some of the decade’s most popular films, including the Avengers, Captain America: Civil War and Logan (Wolverine). These films have collectively grossed over $3 billion in worldwide box office.

This acquisition also marks the first ever by Netflix, though terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.