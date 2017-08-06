Jaspreet Sidhu identified as victim in fatal Abbotsford shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified 18-year-old Jaspreet Sidhu as the victim in Friday’s fatal daytime shooting in Abbotsford.

Sidhu was known to police and affiliated with gang activity, IHIT said.

Abbotsford Police were called to an area near George Ferguson Way and Oriole Crescent on Friday afternoon. They found Sidhu inside a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was flown to hospital but died of his injuries.

IHIT is searching for a suspect who was seen fleeing the scene on a pathway southbound on Oriole Crescent.



The suspect is described as 5’11” tall with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and sunglasses.

IHIT said “evidence recovered does not link Mr. Sidhu’s murder” to another shooting in Abbotsford that occurred this weekend, however homicide investigators aren’t ruling out a possible connection.

– With files from Simon Little