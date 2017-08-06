Weekend shooting in Abbotsford sends 18-year-old to hospital

An 18-year-old man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Abbotsford, early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 2700-block of Mitchell Street just after 4 a.m. and found a young man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark vehicle driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police said the victim is known to them and the shooting appears to have been targeted. They also said it’s too early to know whether the incident is connected to Friday’s deadly shooting in Abbotsford, which claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.

