Fireworks 2017: Team Canada takes the stage in final night of Celebration of Light

The City of Vancouver is gearing up for the final fireworks show of the 2017 Honda Celebration of Light, when Team Canada will light up the sky over English Bay.

More than 400,000 people descended on downtown Vancouver for the first two displays by team Japan (July 29) and Team U.K. (Aug. 2), braving smoky skies to catch the light show.

Vancouver police are expecting the crowd for Saturday’s finale, which kicks off at 10 p.m., to be the biggest yet.

VPD Cst. Jason Doucette said so far crowds have been very well behaved, and that officers are expecting more of the same.

“We are expecting lots of people to come downtown tonight. We have both the Pride events happening in the downtown core as well as Canada is up to bat tonight and we’re expecting a great turnout.”

Wednesday’s fireworks display saw police pour out about 30 drinks and make two arrests for disturbing the peace.

Firefighters are also reminding attendees to be responsible, particularly with cigarettes, given the extreme fire danger rating.

Smoking in city parks, including beaches, is banned by a Vancouver Park Board bylaw.

Getting there

TransLink has added additional service for the event, with additional trains running on the Expo, Millennium and Canada lines both before and after the display.

Extra buses and SeaBus sailings are also scheduled.

You can see full transit details here.

The City of Vancouver is also reminding drivers of road closures affecting some downtown and westside areas.

Closures include:

Kits Point: 6:00 – 11:30pm

West End: 7:00 – 11:30pm

Davie Street will be closed from Burrard Street to Denman Street

Denman Street will be closed from Beach Avenue to Alberni Street

Pacific Street/Beach Avenue will be closed from Burrard Street to Stanley Park

“We’re asking people to plan ahead. Give themselves lots of time to get down here. Find a nice, great spot to enjoy the fireworks. And also remember, give yourself lots of time to get home at the end of the night and use your patience. There’s going to be a large, large crowd of people trying to get out of the downtown core all at once,” said Cst. Doucette.

Residents with valid parking permits will be able to access their neighbourhoods through specific access points, so long as they can provide proof of address.

–With files from Jon Azpiri