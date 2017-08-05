Body found at the site of Langley grass fire

Langley RCMP are investigating after a body was found while crews were putting out a grass fire.

Police were called to Glover Road near the Langley Bypass around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, where fire crews had made the grim discovery.

The Langley RCMP Serious Crime division has taken lead on the case, and police said the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off “for a significant amount of time.”

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the case, but said there is “limited information as to the cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased.”

Homicide investigators have not yet been called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP.