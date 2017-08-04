Toronto day camp program owner charged with child pornography offences
Toronto police have charged the owner of a science and technology day camp program with multiple offences in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Officers said in a statement that between April and May, the Toronto Police Service child exploitation section undertook an investigation “into the trading of child sexual abuse material.”
Police said a search warrant was executed at a home near Bayview and Moore avenues, north of the Don Valley Parkway, on Thursday.
Christopher MacDonald, 32, of Toronto was charged with two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, making available child pornography and making child pornography.
News of the charges comes as a representative of AfterFour, an organization that hosts camps, parties and workshops for youth, posted a statement on the business’ website citing the statement police released on the investigation.
“Recently, the owner of AfterFour; Christopher MacDonald was arrested and charged with the following,” the brief statement said Friday morning, followed by the web link to the Toronto Police Service’s website.
“Until further notice, no further programs will be running.”
The website lists an office address on Moore Avenue, close to the area where police executed the search warrant.
On the professional networking site LinkedIn, Christopher MacDonald is listed as the owner of AfterFour.
A Toronto police source confirmed to Global News the accused is the operator of the day camp.
Meanwhile, MacDonald was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
With a file from Catherine McDonald
