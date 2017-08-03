HIV positive B.C. man facing aggravated sexual assault charges for failing to disclose status

Mission RCMP have issued a warning about an HIV positive man, who has allegedly been having unprotected sex without disclosing his HIV status.

Police said their investigation had revealed multiple alleged victims, and that investigators believe there could be more women who haven’t come forward.

Forty-seven year old Brian Carlisle is an Abbotsford resident, and police say he may have also committed offenses in Mission, Coquitlam, Burnaby and out of province.

Carlisle has resided in other areas of the Lower Mainland as well as Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the U.S, and has been active on multiple dating and social media sites.

Police are looking to speak with any of his sexual partners.

“Normally the RCMP would not disclose the medical status of a person charged with a criminal offence. However, in this case after careful consideration, the public interest clearly outweighs the invasion of Mr. Carlisle’s privacy,” said RCMP Cst. James Mason in a statement.

Anyone who has had intimate relations with him should visit a doctor for testing, police said.

Carlisle appeared in court Wednesday, and is now facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

He has been released on several court imposed conditions, including not using any social networking or dating websites, advising any person he is intending to have sex with of his HIV status, and wearing a condom.

He is due back in court on September 11.