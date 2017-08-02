Search warrant in Warman results in seizure of meth, weapons

An investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Saskatoon was completed on Tuesday.

As a result, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) arrested a 42-year-old man in the 1600-block of 8th Street East.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100-block of Haichert Street in Warman, Sask.

Police seized approximately 945 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of cannabis resin, 8 grams of marijuana, $7,500, knives and brass knuckles.

The man is now facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of cannabis resin and marijuana and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

CFSEU is an investigative body with the mandate to disrupt organized crime enterprises.