iPhone glitter gel cases recalled due to reports of skin burns and blisters

A worldwide recall has been issued for a list of liquid glitter iPhone 6, 6s and 7 cases after reports of glitter liquid leaking from cases and causing skin irritations, blisters and/or burns.

According to the Government of Canada’s recalls and safety alert, 11,444 affected units were sold in Canada and customers who purchased their cases between October 2015 and June 2017 are asked to return them.

As well, 263,000 glitter cases have been sold in the U.S. and about 400 in Mexico.

“The cases are being recalled due to the risk of skin irritation, blisters or burns if the liquid contained in the phone case leaks and comes into contact with the skin due to breakage or cracking of the case,” a statement on MixBin Electronics’ website reads. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.”

The iPhone cases have been sold in Victoria Secret retail stores in Canada, as well as airport duty-free shops, the report details.

In the U.S., they’ve been sold on Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack and Tory Burch, MixBin says.

While no injuries have been reported in Canada to the distributor, 19 cases of the glitter gel leaking from the cases and causing burns have been reported in the United States.

One report details permanent scarring from a chemical burn, MixBin reports. Another also reported chemical burns and swelling on the consumer’s leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

Four additional incidences have been recorded in the U.K. where the complaints have detailed chemical burns, itching, redness and blisters due to leaking glitter liquid from the cases.

The products were manufactured in China by a company called Dongguan Banghui Plastic Electronics Co. Ltd in Dongguan City. MixBin Electronics is the importer located in Hamilton, New Jersey.

MixBin has provided photos of the cases in question and where they were sold.

Victoria Secret retail stores

Henri Bendel

MixBin

Tory Burch

For a full list of recalled products and their serial numbers, click here.

Global News has reached out to Victoria Secret Canada but did not receive a response in time for publication.