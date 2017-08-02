Alberta woman followed by 2 bears on hike pocket-dials sister

A 70-year-old woman was rescued by RCMP after a long hike attracted the attention of some unwanted guests.

On Tuesday morning, the woman left on a hike in the Athabasca wilderness area. Her younger sister became concerned when the woman didn’t come back on time.

READ MORE: 2 young grizzly bears relocated to wilderness northwest of Calgary

The 70-year-old woman tried to call her sister but had poor reception. The younger woman “was able to hear that her sister was in the trails and being followed by two black bears,” RCMP said in a news release.

“A second phone call came through but only muffled noises were heard.”

Thinking her sister might be in trouble, the other woman called RCMP.

Athabasca RCMP decided to use mounted ATVs to search the Muskeg Creek Park area, which has about 20 kilometres of trails, police said.

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly beautiful’ white-phase black bear caught on camera in Kananaskis Country

“A short while later, the 70-year-old female was located on a back trail, exhausted but unharmed,” RCMP said.

Cpl. Curtis Harsulla said the woman seemed relieved to see the officers.

“It appeared that the bears did indeed followed her, but more so out of curiosity and did not show any signs of aggression,” Harsulla said.

RCMP drove the woman home.

READ MORE: ‘He chased the bear off her’: Alberta campground owner says son ran to save hikers

Now, they’re reminding trail users and residents that bears are frequently seen in Athabasca as well as the backcountry. They suggest people bring deterrents like airborns, whistles and bear spray when they head out alone. RCMP also say it’s wise to tell someone where you’re going, the route you plan to take and when you think you’ll be back.

For more information visit www.bearsmart.alberta.ca or contact your local Fish and Wildlife Division or RCMP detachment.