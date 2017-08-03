Mom shares photo of daughter’s indoor heatstroke: ‘I was sure she was dead’

During a heat wave in last month, Jennifer Abma thought it was best to keep her daughters indoors.

But on July 13, her oldest daughter Anastasia, 3, decided to take a nap by herself in a closed off room. When the Edmonton mom went to go wake her up, she found her little one suffering from heatstroke.

“I felt like my heart had been stepped on and I was sure she was dead. My whole world crumbled,” she tells Global News. “I was shocked to learn she could get heatstroke just from being in her bedroom.”

The mom-of-two called 911 and took a photo of her daughter right after paramedics came in. She posted the photo on Instagram (which has now been removed), to warn parents about heated conditions indoors.

READ MORE: Heatstroke poses health risk for kids in cars

Sharing her story

“This is clear proof a child doesn’t need to be in the sun to get heatstroke,” she wrote on the social media site. “I had no idea how hot her bedroom was until I went to wake her up soaked in sweat, red face, boiling and unable to wake her up for 15 minutes.”

According to her post on Instagram, paramedics took her daughter’s blood sugar and it was 1.2 (a child’s sugar level should be above 4), she said.

And although she knows it’s not her fault, Abma wrote it is common for parents to blame themselves when something happens to their children. And instead of hiding what happened, she used the incident as an opportunity to make sure it doesn’t happen to others.

“I had no clue how hot it was in there, being our first summer here and no other room in my house was even near that temperature. If I didn’t share and it happened to another child, I would blame myself knowing that if I had put my pride aside and share it could save others,” she says.

What is indoor heatstroke?

Beverly Lafortune, vice-president of training and community services at the St. John Ambulance Alberta Council, says the organization doesn’t differentiate between indoor and outdoor heatstroke.

“Typically, heatstroke is classified as ‘classic’ or ‘exertional’,” she tells Global News. “Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition where the body’s temperature rises far above normal. It is caused by prolonged exposure in a hot, humid, and perhaps poorly ventilated environment.”

READ MORE: Sweltering in the sun? Your animal is too, watch for signs of heatstroke

A classic heatstroke is when the body’s temperature control mechanism fails and rises rapidly and sweating stops, she continued. Exertional heatstroke is when the body temperature rises because of physical exertion in high humidity, causing excessive sweating.

“Without immediate first aid, heatstroke can result in permanent brain damage or death,” says Lafortune.

And with the case of Abma’s daughter suffering from one inside the bedroom (CBS notes there was no air conditioning in the room, but the windows were open), Lafortune says there are several factors to take into consideration.

“Houses are usually better shaded with window coverings, have better climate control, have less number of windows per square foot, etc. Yes, indoor temperatures can meet and exceed outdoor temperatures, but this all depends on the sizes of space being compared and whether or not there’s any ventilation.”

Children under the age of two and adults over 50, she adds, are more at risk. “Their bodies heat up and cool down faster, tend to dehydrate more quickly, and for older adults, they may have other health conditions that compound the situation.”

Prevention tips

Lafortune says there are several things parents can do to ensure their homes and children are cool for the summer:

In hot temperatures:

Make sure everyone is well hydrated, whether indoors or outdoors

When outdoors, avoid direct sun and physical exertion

Dress lightly, wear a hat and seek shady areas frequently

Cool damp cloths can be used to keep children from overheating

Encourage play in a cool environment (e.g. basement)

Cool baths can also provide some relief as well as wading pools and sprinklers



During sleeping hours:

Check the room for ventilation

Use fans

Close blinds or drapes

Leave the door to the room open

Check on sleeping children frequently

Limit blankets and clothing

READ MORE: Woman claims Banana Boat sunscreen has caused serious burns on her legs

And no, this doesn’t mean you necessarily have to invest in air conditioning. “Fans can also be helpful. The temperature of rooms depends on many factors including the room size, location, and whether proper window coverings are being used,” she explains.

The aftermath

Abma says after the incident, she has changed the indoor conditions of her home.

“She now has blackout heat resistant curtains, an oscillating sunbeam brand fan recommended by paramedics, and she goes down for a nap with a glass of ice water. I also take her to bed myself,” she says. “Don’t even think you are too paranoid, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel