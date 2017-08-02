40th Montreal Highland Games to kick off Sunday

The 40th annual Montreal Highland Games are gearing up to celebrate Scottish culture at the Douglas Hospital.

Festivities for the Highland Games kick off Thursday, but the games won’t start until Sunday.

“We’ve got pipe bands coming in from all over North America,” said Brian Mackenzie, Montreal Highland Games president.

READ MORE: Scottish pride on display at Montreal Highland Games

Those in attendance can expect to hear plenty of music and see Highland dancing.

In addition, there will be different sporting events, medieval combat and a family village.

“It’s a great place to come and see all these different things happening at the same time,” Mackenzie said.

READ MORE: Montreal Highland Games in full swing in Verdun

A shuttle service will be provided on the day of the games from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to transport people from the Verdun Auditorium, Verdun Metro and Angrignon Metro to the Douglas Hospital.