Border agency seizes 200 kg of hashish hidden in chocolate bars at Port of Halifax

A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after the seizure of 200 kilograms of drugs at the Port of Halifax on May 25.

According to a press release on Thursday, officers from Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) detected anomalies in an X-ray image as they were examining a container.

The shipment, which was bound for Ontario, was declared as chocolate.

After further examination, officers located and seized 100 chocolate bars with each containing two kilograms of hashish, a drug produced from cannabis resin.

The evidence was then turned over to the RCMP for further investigation.

The Mounties have now charged Owen Jagasar of Missisauga, Ont., with importation of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of conspiring to commit an indictable offence under the Criminal Code.

If convicted on all charges Owen Jagasar could face 40 years in prison.