Canada
August 2, 2017 10:16 am

Border agency seizes 200 kg of hashish hidden in chocolate bars at Port of Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

CBSA say they seized 200 kilograms of hashish in May

Canadian Border Services Agency
A A

A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after the seizure of 200 kilograms of drugs at the Port of Halifax on May 25.

According to a press release on Thursday, officers from Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) detected anomalies in an X-ray image as they were examining a container.

The shipment, which was bound for Ontario, was declared as chocolate.

READ MORE: Female genital mutilation practitioners are travelling to Canada, border officers warned

After further examination, officers located and seized 100 chocolate bars with each containing two kilograms of hashish, a drug produced from cannabis resin.

The hashish was hidden inside 100 chocolate bars

Canadian Border Services Agency

The evidence was then turned over to the RCMP for further investigation.

The Mounties have now charged Owen Jagasar of Missisauga, Ont., with importation of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of conspiring to commit an indictable offence under the Criminal Code.

READ MORE: Ontario man gets 3 months in jail for illegally trafficking wildlife

If convicted on all charges Owen Jagasar could face 40 years in prison.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CBSA
Chocolate Bars
Crime
Drug Trafficking
Hashish
Narcotic
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
Port Of Halifax
RCMP
trafficking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News