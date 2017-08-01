No changes in the works for drinking fountains at Mosaic Stadium

The scorching hot temperatures at the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Saturday led to a high demand for water.

Fans who waited in lines to refill their water bottles said the line were so long they missed parts of the game waiting to get water.

This isn't a good look @CityofRegina @sskroughriders. People leaving on gurneys. This stadium is state of the art but you missed the mark. pic.twitter.com/trdnz2tygD — Melissa Fiacco (@MelissaBrie) July 30, 2017

The City of Regina along with Evraz Place and the Riders issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the complaints.

“We are aware that there was inconsistency at one gate around what fans were allowed to bring in with them and this is being addressed with on-site security personnel,” one part of the statement read.

“Mosaic Stadium has four water fountains around the facility for fan use. Water and other beverages are also readily available for purchase from vendors across the stadium.”

On Tuesday morning Mayor Michael Fougere was on the Morning News and responded to the cristiscm as well.

“Well we do meet standards, we have four [water fountains], but that is obviously not enough. Last Saturday was an extraordinary day. They mayor added, “I’m not making excuses we have to be better.

“We have to be clear what can come into the stadium and you can bring your water bottle into the stadium and fill them in the stadium, you can buy water as well. So there are things available, but was there enough? Probably not, so we need to be better at this.”

The city also added in the statement that they will no longer be making a comment about this situation anymore.

