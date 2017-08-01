BC Wildfire

August 1, 2017 4:07 pm
City of Richmond bans outdoor fires, barbecues in public parks due to fire hazard

The City of Richmond has issued a ban on all outdoor fires and barbecues, including charcoal or propane barbecues, in all city parks and trails.

With a heat wave set to hit the Metro Vancouver area, the City of Richmond has issued a ban on all outdoor fires and barbecues, including charcoal or propane barbecues, in all city parks and trails.

All three North Shore municipalities put a similar ban in place two weeks ago.

Several Richmond parks and trails have been closed due to fire hazard.

They are:

– Shell Road Trail
– Horseshoe Slough Trail
– Bridgeport Trail
– Queens Canal Trails
– Nature Park West (park, boardwalks and trails)
– Nature Park East (park, boardwalk and trails)

A massive ridge of high pressure over the Metro Vancouver area is expected to push temperatures in many communities into the mid-to-high 30s.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and south and eastern Vancouver Island are all forecast to feel the burn until at least the middle of week.

-With files from The Canadian Press

