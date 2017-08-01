Saskatoon weather outlook: warm/dry July; cool/dry start to August

Story highlights July 2017 Recap Showers Tuesday night Clouds clear Wednesday Warmer long weekend outlook

Warm, dry July turns into a cool and dry start to August.

July 2017

July 2017 was warmer and much drier than normal in Saskatoon.

Overall temperatures were one degree warmer than normal, which was entirely because daytime highs were an average of 2.1 degrees warmer as overnight lows were actually bang on the normal value for the month.

The month was way drier than normal, with only 25.5 millimetres of rain reported at the airport, which is 42 per cent of our normal 60.3 mm.

Parts of northern Saskatchewan saw over double the normal July rain, with Buffalo Narrows receiving 174 mm when on average they see 80.1 mm.

READ MORE: 1-in-100 year rain event in northern Saskatchewan

Meantime, it was one of the driest July’s on record in parts of the south, where many areas saw less than two mm of rain all month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies kicked off August in Saskatoon with temperatures dipping back to 10 degrees this morning.

We quickly rose up a dozen degrees by late morning, which felt like the mid 20s with humidity.

Traffic Bridge is looking good on this pretty nice Tuesday morning under a mix of sun and cloud right now #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/5mw9XEiAU5 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 1, 2017

Clouds have rolled back in & Saskatoon is already up at 22 degrees, feeling like 24 with humidity. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/hmmmtfxmz8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 1, 2017

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day we warm up to a daytime high in the mid 20s with a chance of showers associated with an upper disturbance rippling through late in the day.

Tonight

That chance of showers will continue tonight as we cool back into low double digits overnight.

Wednesday

After a slight risk of rain to start the day, the upper disturbance that brought the showers will move out and bring the clouds along with it, which will return us into some sunshine during the afternoon.

An cool arctic high will dip in for the day and suppress temperatures, with a daytime high only topping out in the low 20s.

Thursday-Friday

After a single digit, but sunny start to the day Thursday, the mercury will rise back up into the mid 20s for a daytime high as clouds roll back in during the afternoon.

Those clouds will stick around on Friday and bring in a chance of rain as a weak upper low swings through and destabilized the atmosphere and we warm up to an afternoon high in the low-to-mid 20s.

Long Weekend Outlook

The long weekend won’t be out hottest weekend, but it will contain some cloud cover at times, some sunshine as well and daytime highs likely into the mid 20s across the board.

Marlee Clarke took this Aug. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of a tornado touching down near Quill Lake on July 21:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.