Saskatoon weather outlook: 1-in-100 year rain event in northern Saskatchewan

Well in excess of a one-in-100 year rain event in Buffalo Narrows, drought-like conditions in Saskatoon.

Buffalo Narrows Flooding

Parts of Buffalo Narrows are underwater after heavy rain hit the area Monday.

112.3 millimetres of rain fell in less than 24 hours, leaving streets drenched, water levels rising to homes and Buffalo Narrows Park swamped.

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency (WSA) is calling this “well in excess of a one-in-100-year event” due to the fact that much of the rain fell over a 12 year period.

This region has experienced record wet conditions since mid-April and the Churchill River was already hold at or near peak levels, near one-in-50 year levels prior to this rainfall event at Patuanak.

Areas upstream of Patuanak are expected to see the most significant increases in flows and potential for flood damages from this event.

The WSA is advising people to use caution around waterways as the deep, fast moving water poses a serious hazard and to take steps to protect property.

Meantime, southern Saskatchewan is dealing with a moderate to severe drought.

Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Regina have not seen any significant rain over 5 millimetres in over 1 month.

Despite a few heavy rainfalls in summer storms, the Saskatoon airport has only recorded 21.2 millimetres of rain in July, which is around a third of our normal 60.3 millimetres seen on average.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a bit of rain and drizzle overnight and mostly cloudy skies to start the day, temperatures in Saskatoon rose up from a morning low of 14 degrees into the 20s before noon.

Winds remain fairly strong today behind the system that brought rain to the north with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 km/h and gusts around 50 km/h, which will continue into the afternoon.

Later today more sunshine will move in as temperatures climb up into the mid 20s for an afternoon high.

Tonight

Clear skies will stick around tonight as we cool back into low double digits.

Wednesday

High pressure passing by will keep us in the sunshine on Wednesday and also help winds to ease right back.

Under beautiful blue skies and sunshine, temperatures will climb up to an afternoon high around 27 degrees or so later in the day.

Thursday-Friday

Mostly sunny skies will stick around under an upper ridge on Thursday before we may get a few more clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms as a system slides by on Friday.

Daytime highs look like they’ll be pushing up into the low 30s both days with a high UV index, so be sure to slap on some sunscreen before heading out!

Weekend Outlook

There remains a bit of discrepancy in the weekend forecast, but at this point it looks like both days should hold a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and daytime highs in the upper 20s.

This Your Saskatchewan photo of a hay bale that was struck by lightning near Dundurn was taken by Tanner Anderson:

