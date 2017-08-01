Environment
August 1, 2017 12:30 pm
Updated: August 1, 2017 12:34 pm

Montreal teen set to embark on environmental trip to Arctic

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

John Nathaniel Gertler, 16, says he’s been passionate about the environment for as long as he can remember.

The Montreal teen said he will be doing all he can to help the planet when he travels to the Arctic later this month, in the hopes of raising awareness about the environment.

“I can’t wait to meet people who are also interested in the environment who are my age, because there aren’t a ton of people like that,” Gertler said.

The trip will last until August 23; Gertler will take part in zodiac cruises and workshops with scientist.

He’ll also be visiting Inuit communities.

“We’re going to be spending two weeks in the high Arctic. We spend a day at sea and then we go to Greenland,” Gertler said.

“I have a long-term goal of fighting and protecting the environment, so I’m hoping this will be a step in doing so.”

The St. George’s School of Montreal student said he often spends time outside with his family, or in nature on canoe trips.

He said he plans on bringing what he learns from the expedition back home.

“I think this is a generation where we should be more aware of it [the environment] than ever because it’s our reality,” he said.

“Hopefully, I can bring back what I learn on the trip and spread the message and be an ambassador for the Arctic.”

