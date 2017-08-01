Fire causes extensive smoke damage to Norwood dealership

One person was taken to hospital following a fire at a car dealership on the outskirts of the Village of Norwood.

Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to the fire at J.J. Stewart Motors Ltd. on Highway 7, about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Fire chief Darryl Payne says it took about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control. It was fully extinguished around 7 a.m.

“The fire was mainly contained to the back part of the garage area of the building, but there is extensive smoke damage to the whole structure,” said Payne.

One employee was taken to hospital in Peterborough for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

