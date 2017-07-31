RCMP seek suspect after 21-year-woman found dead outside northern Alberta home

The RCMP released a photo of a 20-year-old suspect Monday afternoon after a young woman was found dead on a First Nation in northern Alberta overnight.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the Willowridge Estates area of the Bigstone Cree Nation at 2:18 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman’s body outside the home. She has since been identified as 21-year-old Joelle Cardinal.

According to the RCMP, Cardinal’s body showed signs of “intentional traumatic injury.” Police said a number of people witnessed the attack and helped identify the suspect in Cardinal’s death as 20-year-old Dwayne Beauregard, who knew her.

“It is believed at this time that this was not a random incident and that there is no danger to the general public. However, the RCMP would like to caution anyone who sees Dwayne Beauregard not to approach him,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Instead, should anyone believe they may have seen Dwayne Beauregard or know of his whereabouts, they are asked to call police or 911.”

Anyone with information on either the incident or Beauregard’s whereabouts can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Beauregard is 5’10” and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm and a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “ARISSA LOVE.”

The Desmarais RCMP first responded to the call but the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has been called in from Edmonton to help with the investigation as well as the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section.

Bigstone Cree Nation is located about 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.