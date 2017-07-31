Sex assaults spike 13% in Edmonton: police chief

For the most part, crime is down in Edmonton this year, but the one single factor driving an increase in violent crime is a 13 per cent spike in sexual assaults.

Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht said the number of incidents is probably higher, however there remains a lack of reporting.

That’s especially true for child sexual assaults — which are up nationally — even though the numbers don’t reflect that in Edmonton.

“We know it’s going on. It’s just a question of under reporting,” Knecht told the Edmonton media and his semi-regular Coffee With The Chief event.

Knecht reallocated some resources to handle the increase, adding a couple of investigators to the regular sexual assault unit, as well as one more to historical sexual assaults.

“We made that decision in June,” Knecht said.

“We’re spread thin and we have lots of demands and lots of areas. We’re spreading the resources around on a priority basis.”

Child sexual assaults are being investigated in partnership with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

Knecht also said historical homicides are being reviewed, including in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women file through Project Kare.

“I read here last week that we had some breakthroughs that we were able to certainly identify suspects. So that’s helpful and once we’ve got a suspect, there’s fresh information, then we can pursue it.

“If we’ve missed anything, if there’s more we can do, re-interview more old witnesses, that sort of thing. DNA, we’ve gone through every single file.”