Ontario man charged after dogs left unattended in hot vehicle

July 31, 2017 3:07 pm

The 71-year-old Southampton, Ont., man has been charged after two dogs were found unattended in a hot car.

SIMCOE, Ont. – A 71-year-old man has been charged after two dogs were left unattended in a vehicle on a day when temperatures hit 30 degrees Celsius.

Ontario Provincial Police say passersby contacted them on Sunday afternoon after spotting two dogs in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Simcoe, Ont.

Officers located the vehicle and the driver, and say the dogs were OK.

As a result of an investigation, police charged a Southampton, Ont., man with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle, contrary to a Norfolk County bylaw.

