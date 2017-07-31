Ontario man charged after dogs left unattended in hot vehicle

SIMCOE, Ont. – A 71-year-old man has been charged after two dogs were left unattended in a vehicle on a day when temperatures hit 30 degrees Celsius.
Ontario Provincial Police say passersby contacted them on Sunday afternoon after spotting two dogs in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Simcoe, Ont.
Officers located the vehicle and the driver, and say the dogs were OK.
As a result of an investigation, police charged a Southampton, Ont., man with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle, contrary to a Norfolk County bylaw.
