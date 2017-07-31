Bear 148 trapped, relocated away from Canmore yet again

Bear 148 has been relocated for the second time in July, following several human encounters that led to the grizzly being trapped on Friday, July 28 in the Canmore area.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials said the public safety risk is minimal, since she was been moved to a place with very few people over the weekend.

“Parks Canada and the province of Alberta have been working together over the past weeks to monitor and manage female Grizzly Bear 148,” Parks Canada spokesperson Christina Tricomi said in a statement Monday.

“All government land and resource managers must make difficult decisions to balance ‎the safety of residents with the needs of wildlife. The province of Alberta made such a decision in relocating Bear 148.”

The province has said it has used a successful balanced approach to managing grizzlies as a threatened species since 2010. Twenty-seven have been relocated in the last seven years; only one has been euthanized between Kananaskis and Cochrane.

Bear 148 spends up to 95 per cent of her time within Banff National Park, but Parks Canada says her home range extends into Canmore as well as in and around the Bow Valley.

She made headlines earlier this year trying to join a Banff high school rugby practice, after she followed a woman kick-sledding with two dogs, and then when hikers on Mount Norquay released their dog near her.

