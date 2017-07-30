Calgary police service dog stabbed during arrest
A Calgary police service dog was seriously injured during an arrest in the northeast community of Falconridge Sunday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. police were called to a break and enter at Grant MacEwan School.
Once on scene, police set up containment and two suspects fled the school.
The K9 unit was called in and during a foot chase, one of the suspects stabbed a police service dog.
The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital in life-threatening condition for surgery however the dog’s condition has since been upgraded to serious.
The German Shepard, named Jester, has been with the force for five years. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Both suspects were taken into custody and the offender who stabbed the dog was detained.
Charges are pending.
