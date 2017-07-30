Donald Trump turning to John Kelly because he likes ‘working with generals’: aide

WASHINGTON – A top White House official says President Donald Trump‘s wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he’s turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff.

John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus. Priebus is a former Republican Party chairman who held the chief of staff job for six months.

Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, thinks Priebus was “terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid back and independent in the way he ran the office” than Trump wanted.

Mulvaney tells CNN’s State of the Union that Trumps seems to want “a little bit more discipline, a little more structure” and “enjoys working with generals.”