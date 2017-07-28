Trump taunted Obama for having 3 chiefs of staff in 3 years. He’s on his 2nd in 6 months

A tweet issued by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2012 in which he criticized Barack Obama for having three chiefs of staff in under three years was trending again on Friday, the same day it emerged that he was on to his second chief of staff in about six months.

Reince Priebus said he resigned as White House chief of staff on Thursday.

It came on the same day that White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was quoted accusing Priebus of leaking stories to the media, in an interview with The New Yorker.

This five-year-old tweet trended again on the same day that news of Priebus’ resignation emerged.

3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President: Part of the reason why @BarackObama can't manage to pass his agenda. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2012

The tweet drew plenty of cheeky responses from other users:

Three chiefs of staff did indeed serve in the role in three years while Obama was president.

They were Rahm Emanuel, who served from 2009 to 2011, who quit to take office as mayor of Chicago.

He was followed by Bill Daley, who served from 2011 to 2012, and stepped down to spend more time with his family, BBC News reported.

Daley was replaced by Jack Lew, who took up the job in January 2012.

READ MORE: Reince Priebus pushed out as Trump names John Kelly White House chief of staff

Priebus’ dismissal came amid a feud with Scaramucci, but there were other signs of a challenging relationship with Trump.

White House staffers normally report to the chief of staff but Trump arranged staff so that they would report to the president instead.

Priebus told CNN that he still supported Trump and Kelly. And he said that responding to Scaramucci’s insults “doesn’t honour the president.”