July 29, 2017

Ticats hoping to break 2017 goose egg in Calgary

Rick Zamprin

The Ticats are searching for their first win of the season in Calgary on Saturday night.

Still searching for their first win of the CFL season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

Hamilton has started the year 0-4 and has lost 10 consecutive games against the defending West Division champions dating back to 2011. That is the CFL’s longest current losing streak against an opponent. The point differential in those 10 losses is 8.1 points.

What’s even worse for the Ticats is that they have not beaten the 3-1-1 Stamps at McMahon Stadium since 2004, when head coach Greg Marshall and QB Danny McManus guided Hamilton to a wild 41-34 victory. The Tabbies are 9-36 all-time at McMahon. And overall as a head coach, Hamilton’s Kent Austin is 2-9 lifetime vs. the Stampeders.

A stat that fans of the Black & Gold don’t want to see is 0-5, as in zero wins and five losses. A loss in Calgary would see the Cats fall to 0-5 for the first time since 2007, a season in which Hamilton went 3-15.

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is unbeaten against Hamilton (7-0), but his passing stats aren’t anything to write home about. He has averaged 262 passing yards in those seven meetings while throwing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Ticats pivot Zach Collaros, meantime, is 1-3 versus Calgary, throwing 7 TDs, 3 interceptions and averaging 347 passing yards per game.

Kick off is at 9:30 p.m. ET.

