Dog rescued from Mercedes at Lougheed Mall, on a day that hit 22 degrees

A group of about 50 people gathered around a Mercedes in the parking lot of a Safeway at Lougheed Mall at about 4 p.m. on Friday night, ready to smash a window to rescue a dog trapped inside.

RCMP were called and they later contacted a towing company to release the dog, Cpl. David Chu told Global News.

Coverage of dogs in hot cars on Globalnews.ca:

The dog was overheated, with a temperature of about 35.6 degrees, according to the SPCA.

The animal was aggressive with police when they tried to take it out of the car.

READ MORE: Delta Police resort to breaking car windows to save dogs in distress

And it all happened on a day that reached 22 degrees — a “hot” day, according to police.

The SPCA took the dog and are planning to take action against the driver, Chu said.