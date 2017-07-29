Canada
July 29, 2017 1:40 am

Dog rescued from Mercedes at Lougheed Mall, on a day that hit 22 degrees

By National Online Journalist  Global News

A Mercedes in the parking lot at Safeway at Lougheed Mall in Burnaby, in which a dog was found on a hot day, on July 28, 2017.

A group of about 50 people gathered around a Mercedes in the parking lot of a Safeway at Lougheed Mall at about 4 p.m. on Friday night, ready to smash a window to rescue a dog trapped inside.

RCMP were called and they later contacted a towing company to release the dog, Cpl. David Chu told Global News.

The dog was overheated, with a temperature of about 35.6 degrees, according to the SPCA.

The animal was aggressive with police when they tried to take it out of the car.

And it all happened on a day that reached 22 degrees — a “hot” day, according to police.

The SPCA took the dog and are planning to take action against the driver, Chu said.

