Christy Clark to resign as leader of BC Liberal party next week

Christy Clark has announced she is resigning as the leader of the B.C. Liberal party, effective Friday August 4.

In a release today, Clark said serving as premier and serving the people of B.C. for the past six and a half years “has been an incredible honour and privilege.”

“I am so proud of everything our BC Liberal Team has accomplished. From working to make British Columbia Canada’s leading economy and creating more than 200,000 new jobs, to helping thousands of single parents go from welfare to work through the Single Parent Employment Initiative, to British Columbia’s gift to the world, the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest,” Clark states in the release.

“I am certain that British Columbia’s best days lie ahead. Because British Columbians can, through hard work, determination, and perseverance, achieve anything they set their minds to.”

More to come.