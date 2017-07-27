Police say Quebec double slaying linked to organized crime

Quebec provincial police say they’ve taken over the investigation of a double homicide that occurred near Montreal earlier this month.

Authorities say in a statement the killings of the two young men are linked to organized crime.

Kevin Paul, 23, and Mohamed Odeh, 21, were killed on July 17 at the front gate of a municipal park in Brossard, south of Montreal.

Both men appeared to have been gunned down and were pronounced dead in hospital.

Longueuil police have said both victims were known to the police but neither had a criminal record.

Quebec provincial police Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau says the investigation is ongoing.