Man in critical condition after ejected from car in Châteauguay crash

A man in his 20s was ejected from the car he was driving after it crashed through a ditch and rolled over multiple times Thursday morning.

Châteauguay police found the scene of the accident during a patrol on Industriel Boulevard at 3:30 a.m.

A female passenger in her 20s was found in the car and needed to be extracted using the jaws of life.

“The man was transported to a Montreal hospital as he was fighting for his life,” said Châteauguay police spokesperson Bernard Beaudet.

“The woman was transported to a Châteauguay hospital and is in stable condition.”

The car was driving westbound when it crashed through a curve.

Industriel Boulevard was closed in both directions as police were investigating the cause of the accident Thursday morning.