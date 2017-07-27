Traffic
July 27, 2017 6:57 am

Man in critical condition after ejected from car in Châteauguay crash

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

Man in critical condition after being ejected from car during rollover in Châteauguay. July 27, 2017.

Global News File Photo
A A

A man in his 20s was ejected from the car he was driving after it crashed through a ditch and rolled over multiple times Thursday morning.

Châteauguay police found the scene of the accident during a patrol on Industriel Boulevard at 3:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 4 dead, 4 injured in Highway 30 crash in Châteauguay

A female passenger in her 20s was found in the car and needed to be extracted using the jaws of life.

“The man was transported to a Montreal hospital as he was fighting for his life,” said Châteauguay police spokesperson Bernard Beaudet.

“The woman was transported to a Châteauguay hospital and is in stable condition.”

The car was driving westbound when it crashed through a curve.

Industriel Boulevard was closed in both directions as police were investigating the cause of the accident Thursday morning.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bernard Beaudet
Chateauguay
Chateauguay police
Crash
jaws of life
Rollover

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News