Ontario boy hospitalized in Cuba receives medical clearance to fly home

After enduring surgery to remove his appendix in Cuba, the mother of an Ontario boy says he has been given medical clearance to fly home.

Seven-year-old Cole Antinello began exhibiting flu-like symptoms near the end of his family’s vacation. Other members of the family also experienced symptoms, but not to the same extent.

His mother Nicole Antinello told Global News the family had boarded a plane back to Toronto. When officials noticed how ill her son appeared, the family had to get off the plane and he was taken to hospital in Holguin, a city in eastern Cuba.

There doctors diagnosed Cole with appendicitis and operated on him. Nicole said her insurance company advised her to do what the doctor prescribed.

After the surgery, she said she had to wait for medical clearance for her son to go home. His lengthy recovery has resulted in the family staying in the island nation for nearly a week longer than anticipated.

“Since you guys aired Cole’s story, the Canadian embassy sent somebody personally to come see us last night and they also just called,” Nicole said over the phone. “They’re going to try to get a seat booked for Cole.”

She has been overwhelmed by the responses on social media and to the GoFundMe page that was set up by a friend.

“The most that I ask for is people’s prayers that he make it back to Canada,” Nicole said.

“The first thing we’re doing when we get back to Canada is I am grabbing a Tim Horton’s coffee on the way to the nearest hospital.”

Daniela Mora, an operations manager with Passport Health in downtown Toronto, said the organization has seen a rise in interest from the public when it comes to travel health.

Passport Health conducts consultations with clients, evaluates where they are going, the risks associated with those areas and the activities they will be taking part in.

Mora trained as a physician in Cuba for nearly a decade. She said people often tend to underestimate the health risks that exist, especially on resorts.

“Illnesses can be transmitted through food, water and mosquitoes,” she said, adding people should do research on the health care infrastructure in the area of travel.

“Know that health care facilities are more than 24 hours away. Or if they’re not in such good conditions, we will probably advise you to get really good travel insurance.”

If you do become ill, she recommended reaching out to the consulate as soon as you can.

“An officer will most likely help you locate an appropriate health care facility and will notify your families back home.”