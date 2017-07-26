Mutilated cat found dead on walking trail northeast of Edmonton

WARNING: Some of the details in this article are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were contacted Friday after remains of a cat were found on a walking trail.

RCMP said the animal was mutilated and this was the result of “human actions.”

The dead cat was found on the trail that runs alongside Highway 21 near the intersection of 94 Street.

“This type of an incident is very disturbing to the community members of Fort Saskatchewan and to the RCMP,” Cpl. Michael Robitaille said. “We are asking for the person or persons responsible to come forward and deal with this situation.”

RCMP haven’t determined whether this cat lived in a residence in the community or if it was a stray cat.

On July 15, an Edmonton man spoke out after his cat was found dead after being attacked.

Don, who did not want his last name used for safety reasons, said he last saw his cat Bebe in the Montrose neighbourhood.

“Some children had found the cat in a field here. Somebody had taken a knife to it and skinned it,” he said.

Edmonton police contacted animal bylaw and said there were indications it was a predator attack and nothing to suggest there was any criminal activity. Don, however, didn’t agree.

“There was no predator. By the way the cat looked, there was no ripped skin. Everything was nice and smooth.”

In the Fort Saskatchewan case, RCMP said the cat “was not skinned” but the damage was clearly human caused.

The RCMP is seeking public assistance in gathering information on this investigation. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Fort Saskatchewan is about 35 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.