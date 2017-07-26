Two Kingston women cycle 800km for local charities

It’s another day of training on the bike for Kingston’s Lisa Vander Wilp and Heidi De Jonge.

Early next month, they will be cycling 800 kilometres from Manitoulin Island to Ottawa over a span of six days — joining a larger team that’s cycling from Vancouver to Halifax. The group left Vancouver late June and will arrive on the east coast at the end of August.

The goal is to raise money to address poverty issues.

Vander Wilp looks forward to linking with the coast-to-coast cyclists in a couple of weeks.

“For our leg, it will be a hundred or so, I think there are about 75 that are doing the whole country and then a hundred plus for our leg.”

All of them are raising money for charities in their communities.

The women set a goal of $9,000 which they’ve now exceeded.

The money up to the goal is split 80/20 in favour of two national charities World Renew and Partners Worldwide. Anything the women raise above that mark is a fifty-fifty split between the national and local charities of their choice.

Project Reinforcements is one of the Kingston charities they chose.

The group collects food from local businesses and distribute it to two-dozen charities like the Boys and Girls Club and Lunch by George.

Project Reinforcements is raising funds for a refrigerated truck, allowing them to expand the food types and amount they can collect. The charity’s head, Travis Blackmore, says the program has grown exponentially. They now distribute almost a million dollars worth of food annually.

“We’re about to purchase the vehicle itself. The next step is to have it refrigerated and have it done professionally and that costs about 10 – 12 k, somewhere in there.”

The other Kingston not-for-profit that will benefit from the cycling fundraiser is The Mess Studio — an organization that helps people through art. Executive Director Sandi Dodds says the goal is to build a community with their participants.

“We set up together. We tear down together. We’re looking to engage and empower people on to healthier life choices and we’re using art to do that. ”

De Jonge, a pastor as well as a budding long-distance cyclist says World Renew and Partners Worldwide work both in Canada and globally.

“Partners Worldwide really focuses on the micro loans and working with people in a community to develop sustainable business plans.

“World Renew works a lot with developing agricultural sustainability in all sorts of parts of the world.”

A send-off celebration and BBQ complete with live music will be held for the two cyclists at St. Andrews church at 11 a.m. July 27th.