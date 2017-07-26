Health
July 26, 2017 8:18 am

Vancouver Police looking for missing woman with dementia

By News Anchor  Global News

Vancouver Police are searching for 85-year-old Christina Myrtle Wallace

Vancouver Police are asking for public help in finding an 85-year-old woman with dementia, who has gone missing.

Police say Christina Myrtle Wallace was last seen at 7:40pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 near East Cordova Street and Gore Avenue.

She is described as Aboriginal, 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has grey hair often worn in a pony tail, brown eyes, and uses a walker.

Along with dementia, police say she is hard of hearing and has poor eye sight.

If you see her, you’re asked to stay with her and call 9-1-1.
Global News