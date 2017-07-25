Crime
July 25, 2017 3:24 pm
Updated: July 25, 2017 3:32 pm

Man charged with first-degree murder after alleged stabbing of partner

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News
37-year-old Sofiane Ghazi faces several charges including first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his pregnant girlfriend early Monday morning, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Facebook / Sofiane Ghazi
37-year-old Sofiane Ghazi will be charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his pregnant partner early Monday morning.

Her child, delivered during an emergency C-section, died later in hospital.

Ghazi appeared in a Montreal courthouse Tuesday afternoon and faces charges of first-degree murder as well as attempted murder, among other charges.

READ MORE: 2 men in hospital after Old Montreal stabbing

Officials say he and the woman have two other children together.

WATCH: A 33-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed, and her baby killed, in Montreal North. Global’s Sarah Volstad reports.

Montreal police responded to a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. on Langelier Boulevard near Pascale Street when they found the woman, who was eight months pregnant, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

“The woman was transported to hospital with serious wounds,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“Her life is not in danger.”

Montreal police have arrested the suspect, whom is known to police.

