Kingston Police launch investigation into officer’s conduct while helping stranded driver

Kingston Police have launched an internal investigation after a video was shared on social media Monday of an officer dealing with a stranded motorist.

The video was taken after an elderly man drove past police barricades and became stranded at the bottom of a flooded underpass on Gardiners Road.

READ MORE: Video captures violent road rage incident in Peterborough

The video has been taken offline, however, CKWS News was on scene and has footage of the interaction between a Kingston Police officer and the man behind the wheel of the car.

According to Kingston Police, senior management has reviewed the video and have learned that the voice on the video that can be heard berating and using profane language toward the motorist is a Kingston Police officer.

Kingston police have also issued an apology to the driver, his family and the community saying this type of behaviour by its members will not be condoned.