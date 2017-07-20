Video captures violent road rage incident in Peterborough

A violent armed road rage incident has been captured on video in Peterborough, Ont. between a cyclist and a pickup driver Tuesday morning.

Peterborough police said a 74-year-old man was riding his bike on Erskine Avenue around 11 a.m., when he became involved in an “argument” with a driver.

A witness said both parties were making a left-hand turn on the road when the argument broke out.

Video captured by a local business owner showed the cyclist being hit several times by the driver with what police described as a “small club.”

Witnesses intervened at the scene and said the driver of the truck then left the area. The cyclist could be seen bleeding profusely from his head, while the pickup truck driver also appeared to sustain a head injury in the incident.

Paramedics attended to the cyclist at the scene and he was transported to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck was identified as David Fox, 65, of Peterborough, and was arrested just after noon at his residence.

Fox has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. He was released from custody is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.