Kevin J. Johnston, Mississauga website operator, charged with hate crimes

A former Mississauga mayoral candidate whose online targeting of Muslims has prompted complaints was arrested on Monday for “hate-motivated crime,” Peel Regional Police said.

Kevin J. Johnston, 45, was charged with a single count of wilful promotion of hatred following what a statement called “a lengthy investigation into numerous incidents reported to police.”

He was scheduled to appear in Brampton court on Monday. The charge was approved by the Ontario Attorney General’s office, which has the final say on hate crimes prosecutions.

Johnston could not be reached for comment. A call to his phone number was directed to a recorded message that said his YouTube and Twitter accounts had been suspended. His website remained active.

On Freedom Report, where links to his videos were posted, Johnston was described as “an author, editor and in charge of local business, marketing and advertising for the Mississauga Gazette.”

But in recent months he has become known for his remarks about Muslims, particularly in the context of his opposition to an anti-Islamophobia motion in Parliament and weekly prayers in Peel district schools.

He had stirred complaints by offering a $1,000 reward for a recording of “hate speech” during the Friday prayers at Peel district schools. He later increased it to $2,500.

He had also marched outside the office of Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid to protest M-103, an anti-Islamophobia bill she had introduced in the House of Commons.

“Iqra Khalid needs to be deported as an enemy,” his website said.

Muslim leaders had grown concerned about his singling out of their faith, which the website had called “as evil as evil gets” and a “military doctrine” that needed to be banned.

