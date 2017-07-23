Penguins’ Letang visits Sainte-Justine Hospital with Stanley Cup

Sunday was Kris Letang’s day with the Stanley Cup and the Montreal native spent some time with it at the CHU Sainte-Justine hospital.

The Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman spent over an hour going door to door to visit patients, pose for photographs and sign numerous autographs.

“Today it’s a day for me to give back to the children, give back to the hospital,” Letang said.

The star even had a few jokes up his sleeve for Montreal Canadiens’ fans.

.@penguins Letang puts #StanleyCup on child's bed and jokes: "In Montreal you won't see it very often because of the Habs." pic.twitter.com/F1ZpKQdv8u — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) July 23, 2017

Letang is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, but this season, a neck injury forced him to miss the playoffs entirely.

“The injury that I have is nothing compared to what a four or five-year-old has to go through every day,” Letang said.

“Just to have a chance to give them a smile and to forget about their own problems, I try to do it.”

Letang said his recovery and pre-season training is going well, and believes he should be ready for the beginning of next season.