Penguins’ Letang visits Sainte-Justine Hospital with Stanley Cup
Sunday was Kris Letang’s day with the Stanley Cup and the Montreal native spent some time with it at the CHU Sainte-Justine hospital.
The Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman spent over an hour going door to door to visit patients, pose for photographs and sign numerous autographs.
“Today it’s a day for me to give back to the children, give back to the hospital,” Letang said.
The star even had a few jokes up his sleeve for Montreal Canadiens’ fans.
Letang is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, but this season, a neck injury forced him to miss the playoffs entirely.
“The injury that I have is nothing compared to what a four or five-year-old has to go through every day,” Letang said.
“Just to have a chance to give them a smile and to forget about their own problems, I try to do it.”
Letang said his recovery and pre-season training is going well, and believes he should be ready for the beginning of next season.
