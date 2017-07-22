Karz 4 Kidz helps raise money for Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation

Dozens of the hottest rides in town converged on a parking lot in Kirkland Saturday to help raise funds as part of Karz 4 Kidz.

The 8th annual event showcases everything from Ferraris to Corvettes and vintage vehicles.

All of the proceeds are donated to the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

8th annual Karz 4 Kidz is underway in Kirkland. All proceeds go to Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/MpTYAf0vDG — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) July 22, 2017

“Honestly it’s really overwhelming to see all these cars pull up,” Michael Tremis, event founder, said.

“We have people that drive out from Quebec City early in the morning and they show up here at 8, 9 o’clock.”

The event was founded by Tremis and his sister Alexandria.

When their friend Christopher Fonseca was battling a brain tumor, they decided to start the event in 2010.

Since then, they’ve raised thousands of dollars.

“To see that people really care about raising money and helping kids it’s heartwarming,” Tremis said.

Karz 4 Kidz has grown steadily since it first started and many involved don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

The planning and organization of an event is something that starts well in advance.

“We get emails and messages starting back in January when the event is held in July every year,” she said. “In retrospect, how this event has grown and prospered…It’s amazing how much one person can do.”