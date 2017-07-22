Calgary crash sparks fire, sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital following a fiery crash in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

According to police, the vehicle burst into flames after rolling into a ditch on Glenmore Tr. at Stoney Tr. S.W. just before 1:30 a.m.

Three men in the vehicle, all believed to be in their 30s, were taken to hospital. One was in critical, life-threatening condition. The other two were in serious but stable condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to determine if other factors, including alcohol, played a role in the incident.